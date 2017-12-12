Somalia: Release Sheikh Aweys, Mogadishu Islamist Tycoon Abukar Adaan Demands

Mogadishu Businessman and former Islamic Courts financier Abukar Adan has asked the Federal government of Somalia to release ex Alshabaab leader Sheikh Dahir Aweys.

Speaking exclusively to Radio Dalsan Adan said that the Farmaajo administration should respect Aweys opinion.

I have been his friend for twenty years. I know him. He is a straight forward man a nationalist" Adan told Radio Dalsan.

"He may seem extreme and strict on matters of Islamic Shariah but that should not be taken as a bad thing" he said.

"You know (President)Trump is even more of an extremist than Sheikh Aweys" he added.

Sheikh Aweys has been under house arrest since defecting from Alshabaab following internal conflict in the militant group.

Hassan has been in home jail last years

Adani was one of the notable supporters of the Islamic Courts Union that ruled Mogadishu for six months before it was routed out by invading Ethiopian troops.

He fled Somalia following the fall of the ICU which later saw the emergence of Alshabaab from it's ranks