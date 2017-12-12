12 December 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Air Strikes in the Lower Shabelle Region

Tagged:

Related Topics

Reports from lower Shebelle say that last night warplanes have launched air strikes in Mubarak area in Owdegle district that is controlled by members of Al-Shabab.

According to the report, the warplanes did strike a place where there was a vehicle packed with explosives at 3:00 am.

The report further says that there was a loss although the extent could not be confirmed because the area is under the control of Al-Shabab and locals cannot give out details of the story due to fear for their lives.

Radio Dalsan also received another report that says the warplanes which are believed to be owned by the United States of America targeted Al-Shabab militants' camp in the said area.

In the last few months, there were series of air strikes that targeted checkpoints manned by members of Al-Shabab.

Al-Shabab is yet to issue any communication on the issue but today their alertness is expected to be experienced in the area.

Somalia

Journalist Killed by Car Bomb

An explosion in the Somali capital killed a television journalist late on Monday, witnesses and security sources say. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.