Liberia: Women Peace Project Launched

A peace project to allow women's participation in the maintenance of peace in Liberia has been launched. The project is being supported by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

Under the banner, "Talking and Upholding the Rule of Law in Liberia," the project will engage women to follow every process geared toward upholding peace in the country.

Mr. Gerald Meyerman, Chief of Party of the Legal professional Development and Anti-Corruption Program in Liberia (LPAC) said the project was launched in partnership with the Angie Brooks International center (ABIC) and the women Situation Room (WSR) due to the critical role Liberian women continue to play in consolidating peace.

Mr. Meyerman said the adherence to the rule of law requires lot of assistance to key stakeholders in moving Liberia forward.

He noted that they are pleased to work with Liberian women on the project to become peace ambassadors in enhancing peace and stability.

Meyerman said his organization considers the October 10, 2017, general and presidential elections as free and fair.

He wants Liberians to keep the same peaceful concept during the upcoming runoff.

Also speaking, Cllr, Yvette Chesson Wreh, Establishment Coordinator of Angie Brooks International Center (ABIC) said talking is a key component of the women Situation Room since it was organized in May 2017.

Cllr. Wreh said since the establishment of the group, it has remained committed in live global broadcasting, so that the international community will hear about the rule of law in Liberia.