12 December 2017

Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Liberia: Health Ministry, Donors Review 11-Year Programs, Documents Under EJS

By Leroy M. Sonpon, III

The Ministry of Health in collaborations with donor partners and the private sector held a three-day conference to review programs and documents on the health sector's performance from 2006 to 2017.

The review of the sector during the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf administration is known as the 9th Annual Health Sector Review.

The revision of the health sector is to promote governance, and improve accountability and performance for quality service delivery within the country's health sector.

Deputy Health Minister for Planning Yah M. Zolia said the objectives of the three-day meeting are to identify key challenges and make recommendations to improve the health sector's performance.

In his presentation, David Jallah, the Director for Infrastructure Unit, said that over the years under review, the ministry has built over 400 health centers and improved health facilities nationwide.

John Harris, the Manager of Supply Chain, and Sophie Parwon, the Manager of PCU Global Fund, made presentations on Supply Chain Management.

Dr. Catherine Cooper, Assistant Health Minister for Curative, discussed Health Services, while the Director for Community Health Services, Tamba Boima, and James Beyan, Director for Human Resources Division, presented on Community Health Services and Human Resources for Health respectively.

The Assistant Minister for Planning, Benedict C. Harris, in his presentation on Healthcare Financing, encouraged Non-Government Organizations (NGOs) or donor partners to invest more in the southeast.

He further urged NGOs and other partners to implement their respective programs in line with the government's agenda for the enhanced development of the health sector.

The conference will include Group Work on County Priority Actions and key recommendations and resolutions. According to the protocol, Health Minister Dr. Bernice T. Dahn will recognize and appreciate Health Sector Donors, UN Agencies and former Health Minister Dr. Walter T. Gwenigale.

