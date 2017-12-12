12 December 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Conmen Take Charge of Police Stations in Kampala

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Joseph Kato

Kampala — Police in Kampala Metropolitan area have expressed concern over increasing cases of conmen taking charge of several police stations.

Acting Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire said smartly dressed men position themselves in and outside police stations disguising as police detectives and they con unsuspecting civilians of millions of shillings.

Mr Owoyesigyire said the culprits promise to help people in their cases such as tracking stolen cars, phones and laptops.

Police said the criminals charge between Shs100,000 and Shs5m depending on the magnitude of the case.

Multiple reports

"Many people have complained that they have been cheated at police stations. We asked the victims to help us identify those people and we realised it is a clique of men conning civilians using our police stations," he said.

The most affected police stations are Kira Road, Old Kampala, Kampala central, Wandegeya, Kawempe and Wakiso police stations.

Mr Owoyesigyire said a crackdown on fake detectives has so far led to the arrest of five suspects.

The suspects in police custody have reportedly conned dozens of people using Kira Road and Ntinda police stations. Police identified one of those in custody as Rogers Habasa, 34, who allegedly obtained Shs5m from a civilian, promising to release a suspect on charges of aggravated robbery.

"We found him with Shs4m. He had already used Shs1m and we have him at Kira Road Police Station. The victims of his criminal activities said he told them that he would share the money with people who were going to release their relative," Mr Owesigyire said.

Uganda

Police On High Alert As Age Limit Debate Returns to Parliament

Police and "sister agencies" are on high alert as parliament resumes this week to receive and debate the constitutional… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.