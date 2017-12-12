12 December 2017

Uganda: Juba-Bound Bus Kills One, Injures Eight

By Julius Ocungi

One person has been confirmed dead while eight others are nursing severe body injuries after a nasty accident involving a bus and a motorcycle in Amuru District along the Gulu-Juba highway.

The incident happened at about 5am in Keyo trading centre on Tuesday morning, 14 kilometres from Gulu Town.

The deceased identified as Michael Okello Orom was reportedly knocked while riding a motorcycle.

Police say after knocking the motorcyclist, the Juba-bound Uzuri bus en route from Kampala, overturned injuring the eight passengers on board.

Aswa Region Police Spokesperson Jimmy Patrick Okema said the injured have been rushed to St Mary's Hospital Lacor in Gulu Town for medical treatment.

Mr Okema said one of the injured, Faith Aisha, is in critical condition.

According to Okema, the accident resulted from poor road usage by the deceased and another unidentified motorcyclist who were riding side by side on the busy highway.

"Our preliminary findings indicate that the deceased and another colleague were riding side by side on the busy highway and they learnt of the oncoming bus late. When the deceased tried to branch off to the road side, he was knocked," Mr Okema said.

He said the bus driver identified as Robert Laziko handed himself to police officers at Gulu Central Police station where he has been detained pending investigations.

Mr Okema cautioned motorists and drivers to observe traffic rules to avoid accidents ahead of the festive season.

