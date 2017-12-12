Ethiopia: Army Foundation Cancels Rebar Bid

Army Foundation has cancelled a bid that was opened on November 14, 2017, estimated to cost 600 million Br. The Foundation justified its decision saying it had insufficient foreign currency for the bid that was opened just three weeks ago.

"We were notified by top officials that there were other priorities when it comes to the allocation of foreign currency," a source within the bidding committee told Fortune.

The Foundation opened the international bid for the procurement of 25,000tns of rebars. During the opening, seven companies submitted their technical documents. Only one of them, Tsehay Industries, was a local company.

The bid was floated against a procurement rule by the Ministry of Finance & Economic Cooperation (MoFEC) that forbids an international tender for goods that are produced locally unless the procurement is worth over 50 million Br.

The Foundation has floated another international bid, on December 6, 2017, for the purchase of furniture for a new hotel in Meqelle worth close to 26 million Br.