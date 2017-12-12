9 December 2017

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Army Foundation Cancels Rebar Bid

Tagged:

Related Topics

Army Foundation has cancelled a bid that was opened on November 14, 2017, estimated to cost 600 million Br. The Foundation justified its decision saying it had insufficient foreign currency for the bid that was opened just three weeks ago.

"We were notified by top officials that there were other priorities when it comes to the allocation of foreign currency," a source within the bidding committee told Fortune.

The Foundation opened the international bid for the procurement of 25,000tns of rebars. During the opening, seven companies submitted their technical documents. Only one of them, Tsehay Industries, was a local company.

The bid was floated against a procurement rule by the Ministry of Finance & Economic Cooperation (MoFEC) that forbids an international tender for goods that are produced locally unless the procurement is worth over 50 million Br.

The Foundation has floated another international bid, on December 6, 2017, for the purchase of furniture for a new hotel in Meqelle worth close to 26 million Br.

Ethiopia

15 People Killed By Security Forces in Chelenko

Two students were also killed last night at Shambu campus of Wolega university as student protests continued in several… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Addis Fortune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.