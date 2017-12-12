Ethiopia: Defence Opens 300 Million Br Hospital in Dire Dawa

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) built a new referral hospital worth over 300 million Br at Chegign Tabia, Dire Dawa- 445.7Km from Addis Abeba.

Sprawled on nine hectares of land, it has over 100 beds and various facilities, becoming the second hospital in Dire Dawa- which has only 15 health centres and 34 health posts serving its half a million population.

Upon becoming fully operational, it will provide services for over a million people living in Dire Dawa, Harer and Somali regional state.

Financed entirely by the federal government, the construction of the Hospital was carried out by Defence Construction Enterprise, which was awarded by the Ministry to undertake the project without floating a tender, two years ago.

Established five years ago with an authorised capital of 800 million Br, the Enterprise is under the auspices of MoD and involved in the construction of headquarters for Information Network Security Agency and MoD.

"People, who used to travel outside the city to get medical services, will be able to get the service near their residences," said Achenef Muluneh, medical director at the newly built hospital. "It will significantly reduce time and money spent to get these services.

But for now, it will provide service only to members of the army and their families. The Hospital's Management is discussing with the city's Health Bureau to make the services accessible to residents at a reasonable price.

"They have agreed to render laboratory and other medical services to the city's residences," said Muluken Argaw, head of the Bureau. "We, on our part, agreed to supply blood to the hospital from our banks."

Following the opening of the new hospital, the Ministry terminated operations at its hospital located in Harer- 514Km from Addis Abeba- as the army shifted its camp to Dire Dawa.

"We have transported all medical equipment and facilities to Dire Dawa as the army no longer resides in Harer," said a department head working at the Ministry. "Additionally, other machines and medical equipment necessary to perform surgeries are expected to be transported from Torhailoch Hospital in Addis Abeba."

Ethiopia expends over nine billion Birr for public health, accounting for close to four percent of the budget. Over the past half-decade, an average of 25 dollars per capita was spent on health.

There are about 144 regional hospitals in major cities and towns of Ethiopia, of which 90 are public, while the rest are run by private investors and non-profit organisations.

More than a quarter of the country's hospitals are located in the capital city.