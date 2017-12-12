Ethiopia: Service Narrows Down Hospital Construction Bidders to Two

Afro-Tsion Construction Plc and Jiangxi Zhongmei offered the lowest price

Afro-Tsion Construction Plc and Jiangxi Zhongmei Engineering Construction have made the least offers to undertake the construction of two out of the three general hospitals in the Bole and Nifas Silk districts of Addis Abeba with a cost 2.4 billion Br.

The tender was floated by the Public Procurement & Property Disposal Service (PPPDS), which alleges that it could not find qualified bidders that could make it through the technical evaluation stage for the third hospital planned to be built in Kolfe Qeranyo. The bid was subsequently cancelled.

Afro-Tsion offered the lowest price for the hospital to be constructed in the Bole district, Lot One. The two China-based companies, China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) and China Geology Corporation Overseas Construction Group (CGCOCG) offered a price almost a billion Birr upwards of that of Afro-Tsion. Afro-Tsion's minimum offer for Lot One was a little over two billion Birr.

Flintstone Engineering, which had submitted its proposal, never made it to the financial opening, having failed the technical evaluation stage.

"The Service knows what kinds of machinery are on the market, and they deliberately demanded higher capacity machinery," said Endalkachew Tadesse, Contract and Marketing head of Flintstone Engineering, whose company submitted a complaint letter after being disqualified in the technical evaluation.

For the hospital in Nifas Silk, Lot Two, the three companies that made it to the financial stage were Tekleberhan Ambaye Construction (TACON) Plc, Jiangxi Zhongmei Engineering Construction and MATTA et Associes. They were out of the five companies that participated in the technical stage.

Jiangxi, a construction and engineering firm based in China, offered the least price for the Nifas silk site, where five bidders had participated in the technical evaluation stage, with about 1.6 billion Br. Jiangxi is known in East Africa for engaging in infrastructure projects.

MATTA, TACON, Yirgalem Construction Plc, China Railway NO3 Engineering Group and Alemayehu Ketema General Contractor were participants for the third lot in Kolfe Qeranyo.

For the capital of almost four million people, there are 96 health centres, while only 39 are classified as hospitals. Thus, the country has drawn the Health System Transformational Plan (HSTP), which by 2020 endeavours to reduce infant mortality rates to 20 for every 1,000 live births and HIV incidence to at least 60pc compared with that of 2010. Access to essential health services is expected to be increased through the expansion of health centres.

Previously, the city administration, on whose behalf the PPPDS is handling the bid process, had allocated 3.6 billion Birr for the construction of the three hospitals. This is below the sum total of the minimum offers by the two companies for only two of the hospitals.

A member of the procurement committee told Fortune that it would take at least a month to evaluate the financial offers and announce the winner. Nonetheless, the Addis Abeba Health Bureau (AAHB) is still sticking to its plan of the construction to begin within two months.

As for the fate of Lot Three, Kolfe Qeraniyo hospital, PPPDS did not comment