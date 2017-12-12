Ethiopia: Authority Accuses Drug Suppliers of Price-Gouging

The eight suppliers are suspected of deliberately increasing the price of medication within the range of four and 100pc

The case processor of Trade Competition & Consumer Protection Authority (TCCPA) brought a lawsuit against eight pharmaceutical suppliers accused of involvement in price gouging during the past month.

The Authority filed the charge on December 4, 2017, after investigating the suppliers' transactions and financial activities. It also issued summons to all respondents on the same day.

The Suppliers, based in Addis allegidly, took advantage of consumers who were trying to buy medicines since early last month, according to the Authority's claim. It sees this against the law stated in the proclamation for trade competition and consumers' protection.

"The Suppliers concerted to fix prices," the Authority's lawsuit, filed along with documented evidence, reads.

The respondents were suspected of deliberately increasing the price of medicines within the range of four and 100pc, according to the lawsuit.

Even though the Authority refrained from disclosing the list of suppliers, sources reveal that Genetic Pharmaceuticals, Mark Pharmaceuticals, Hayela Yousuf and Mak are amongst the respondents.

The alleged price fixing was made a month after the devaluation of the Birr by 15pc, although the case processor did not mention this in the charge.

Since the devaluation, the Authority insists that it has been taking measures on retailers and wholesalers who have been allegedly raising prices of goods and services.

A month and a half ago, it temporarily shut down 21 rebar retailers, located at Merkato, Abinet and Megenagna, accused of spiking their products' prices by 31pc and hoarding stocks in their stores just two weeks after the devaluation.

Their shops were closed despite attributing the price adjustment to the manufacturers and importers.

The tribunal has adjourned the case between the pharmaceutical suppliers and the Authority to December 19, 2017, to hear the reply for the charges.

The government made a procurement of pharmaceutical products costing over six billion Birr while receiving similar amounts of medicines from development partners such as the World Health Organisation (WHO).

About 250 drug shops, 304 pharmacies, 1,950 rural drug vendors receive these products. There are over 258 entities registered as pharmaceutical products' and medical equipment suppliers.

The WHO estimates the Ethiopian pharmaceutical market's value at close to half a billion dollars, growing by 25pc yearly.