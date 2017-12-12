9 December 2017

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: EU Pumps €15 Million Humanitarian Aid Into Ethiopia

European Commission unfolds its latest 15-million euro emergency aid for the humanitarian crisis in Ethiopia on December 08, 2017.

The Commission reasons out that the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) induced drought which affected the southern and south-eastern lowlands, the ever-growing number of refugees from neighbouring countries, Eritrea, Somalia, and South Sudan called for additional support.

The total aid provided by the Commission has reached 91 million euros in 2017 owing to the internal displacement of citizens caused by the communal violence and unrests along the borders of the Oromia and Somali regional states.

Additionally, the nation is facing its third-worst drought in history, leaving 8.5 million people in need of urgent food assistance.

The need for further assistance is also exacerbated by the rising number of refugees that migrate to the country. The Amnesty International put Ethiopia among the top 10 countries that host nearly half of the world's refugees in 25 camps located in five regional states.

