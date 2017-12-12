9 December 2017

Ethiopia: JICA Donates U.S.$47 Million for Infrastructural Dev't

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) grants close to 47 million dollars to undertake infrastructural development projects in Tigray and Amhara regional states.

Admasu Nebebe, state minister for Finance & Economic Cooperation and Takeshi Matsuyama, a senior representative of JICA in Ethiopia, signed the deal on December 5, 2017. The grant will focus on three major projects related to power, education and health.

To reduce the frequency of power outages in the country, JICA agreed to build a geothermal wellhead power system in Aluto-Langano, Amhara regional state. The project, expected to benefit over 300,000 people, will generate five Mega Watt and supply 15,943MWh costing the nation around 16.5 million dollars.

The health project is intended to improve the water supply in Bahir Dar city in Amhara regional state, to reduce the number of patients suffering from water-borne diseases.

The third aims to improve access to education in Tigray regional state and involves the construction of two secondary and five preparatory schools at the cost of 13.8 million dollars with a capacity of enrolling 8,956 students.

JICA, grants bilateral financial aid for developing countries, to alleviate socio-economical problems that challenge the development of these nations.

