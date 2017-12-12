Ethiopia: Addis Hosts Fifth Agrofood Trade Fair

The fifth Addis Agro Food & Pack agriculture, agriculture machinery, food, food technology and packaging trade Fair is being held at the Millennium Hall from December 8-11, 2017.

This trade fair, organised by Ethel Advertising and Communication Plc and Ladin Fair and Congress Organisation Service INC, hosts 73 companies including local companies and others hailing from France, Germany, India, Italy, Kenya and Turkey.

Ethiopia is a member of the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) Union which entails it Free Trade Area (FTA) between member countries. Such trade fairs help the nation export its resources and gain foreign currency as well as import machinery with reasonable prices to strengthen the agriculture sector.

The Exhibition is perennially growing both in the number of visitors the local and international partners and associations supporting it.