Ethiopia: Commission Deploys 1.1 Billion Br in First Quarter

The National Disaster and Risk Management Commission has spent 1.1 billion Br for emergency response in the first quarter of the budget year.

The Commissioner, Mitiku Kassa told the parliament's Standing Committee for Natural Resource and Environmental Protection, on December 06, 2017, that his Office has met 61pc of the targeted plan.

The amount was used to tackle several disasters and risks the country has faced this past quarter. From floods and droughts in the Oromia and Amhara regional states, the internal displacement of citizens in Tigray, Oromia, and Somali regional states to repatriates from Saudi Arabia, the country was engulfed in several problems, thus consuming more than half of the total budget in just three months.

Political unrests in Oromia and the Amhara regional states were also listed as the major challenges the Commission had faced.

In this quarter, the Commission distributed about 7791tns of food to people from Afar, Oromia, Amhara and Tigray, Southern Nations, Nationalities and People's regional states.