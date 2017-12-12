Ethiopia: Enterprise Inaugurates International Airport in Semera

Ethiopian Airports Enterprise(EAE), which recently merged with Ethiopian Airlines Enterprises, inaugurated an international airport in Semera, in the Afar regional state, built at the cost of 450 million Br.

The Airport, named after the late Ethiopian patriot and leader of the Afar people, Sultan Alimirah Hanfare, was inaugurated in the presence Ahmed Shide, the minister of Transport, Haji Seyoum Awel, president of Afar regional state, Mohammed Reshid, deputy speaker of the House of Federation.

The two-decade-old grade one contractor, Afro Tsion Construction build the Airport.

It's proximity to the Port of Djibouti will increase its strategic importance, and the government hopes it will play a role in activating the mining and irrigation projects, according to Ahmed.

Including the Shire and Jinka airports that the Enterprise set in motion three months ago, there are 23 airports under its administration.