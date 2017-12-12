9 December 2017

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Enterprise Inaugurates International Airport in Semera

Tagged:

Related Topics

Ethiopian Airports Enterprise(EAE), which recently merged with Ethiopian Airlines Enterprises, inaugurated an international airport in Semera, in the Afar regional state, built at the cost of 450 million Br.

The Airport, named after the late Ethiopian patriot and leader of the Afar people, Sultan Alimirah Hanfare, was inaugurated in the presence Ahmed Shide, the minister of Transport, Haji Seyoum Awel, president of Afar regional state, Mohammed Reshid, deputy speaker of the House of Federation.

The two-decade-old grade one contractor, Afro Tsion Construction build the Airport.

It's proximity to the Port of Djibouti will increase its strategic importance, and the government hopes it will play a role in activating the mining and irrigation projects, according to Ahmed.

Including the Shire and Jinka airports that the Enterprise set in motion three months ago, there are 23 airports under its administration.

Ethiopia

15 People Killed By Security Forces in Chelenko

Two students were also killed last night at Shambu campus of Wolega university as student protests continued in several… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Addis Fortune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.