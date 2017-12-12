12 December 2017

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: UPP Asks APC, Govt to Shun Propaganda Tactics

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Onyebuchi Ezigbo

Abuja — Progressives Congress and the Government of President Muhammadu Buhari to engage the opposition in a more constructive manner so as avoid unnecessarily heat up the polity.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by the National Chairman of the UPP, Chief Chekwas Okorie, the party congratulated the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for successfully holding its national convention last Saturday and welcomed on board the newly elected National Officers of the party led by Prince Uche Secondus.

UPP said the resort to name-calling and use of acerbic remarks by the ruling party and its President Buhari-led administration is bound to have destabilizing impact on all facets of our national life.

"We commend the PDP for conducting a successful elective national convention. We expect the new leadership of the PDP to join hands with other credible opposition parties to raise the quality of opposition in Nigeria and deepen our democracy.

"In the same token, we seize this opportunity to advise the All Progressives Congress and the Government of President Muhammadu Buhari to engage the opposition more constructively in the interest of our dear country, Nigeria and her citizens.

"Name-calling, acerbic remarks and malicious propaganda with the concomitant counter propaganda can only heat up the polity with its destabilizing impact on all facets of our national life.

"UPP will engage all registered political parties in robust encounter that will uplift our democratic process ahead of 2019 general election. It is a new dawn in the country's political process".

Nigeria

U.S. Ambassador Explains Why Nigeria Not Part of G-20

Former United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Walter Carrington, on Monday said abysmal economic performance and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.