Nigeria: UPP Asks APC, Govt to Shun Propaganda Tactics

Abuja — Progressives Congress and the Government of President Muhammadu Buhari to engage the opposition in a more constructive manner so as avoid unnecessarily heat up the polity.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by the National Chairman of the UPP, Chief Chekwas Okorie, the party congratulated the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for successfully holding its national convention last Saturday and welcomed on board the newly elected National Officers of the party led by Prince Uche Secondus.

UPP said the resort to name-calling and use of acerbic remarks by the ruling party and its President Buhari-led administration is bound to have destabilizing impact on all facets of our national life.

"We commend the PDP for conducting a successful elective national convention. We expect the new leadership of the PDP to join hands with other credible opposition parties to raise the quality of opposition in Nigeria and deepen our democracy.

"In the same token, we seize this opportunity to advise the All Progressives Congress and the Government of President Muhammadu Buhari to engage the opposition more constructively in the interest of our dear country, Nigeria and her citizens.

"Name-calling, acerbic remarks and malicious propaganda with the concomitant counter propaganda can only heat up the polity with its destabilizing impact on all facets of our national life.

"UPP will engage all registered political parties in robust encounter that will uplift our democratic process ahead of 2019 general election. It is a new dawn in the country's political process".