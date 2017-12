Photo: Magdalene Wanja/Nation

Wreckage of Modern Coast bus that was involved in the crash a the Sachangwan blackspot. The bus was headed to Kampala from Nairobi.

At least two dozen people are feared dead in multiple crashes involving 15 vehicles at Sachangwan blackspot on the Nakuru-Eldoret highway.

Dozens of others were injured in the Tuesday midmorning collision that left a horror scene on the busy highway.

Nineteen of the survivors, including men, women and children, have been rushed to Nakuru Level Five Hospital.

A boy aged 10 succumbed to his injuries on arrival at the hospital.

More follows.