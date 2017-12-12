Ethiopia's Current Predicament Vis - a - Vis Its Peace, Development, Way Forward

This is to recall that the frist part of this article was published in our last Saturday's edition and the second and the final part here follows ;

The unholy alliance comprises of a few toxic but noisy Diaspora individuals and groups include certain domestic extremist opposition members who work under the cover and guise of legal opposition parties; the 'fifth columnists" entrenched in the Government bureaucracies; few corrupt and rent-seeking government officials and their accomplices private businessmen among other certain misinformed and confused innocent citizens who themselves are victims of the venomous and relentless propaganda of the above groups.

These evil groups have recently intensified their campaign of sabotage and clandestine terrorist activities to create chaos and anarchy in order to weaken and if possible, destroy the country's stability and successful economic activities in their desperate day dream of abolishing the Federal Constitution and the constitutional order and of grabbing state power by force at any cost even at the expense of selling the fate of millions of Ethiopians to the highest bidders, the two deadly enemies of our Country, of course Egypt and Eritrea. They dishonestly claim to be patriots, ultra-nationalists and super Ethiopians working to "save Ethiopia" from their perceived oppression and disintegration from their comfortable sanctuaries in Western capitals.

However, in reality, they are acting in a way that clearly exposes their nefarious objectives. Except for their routine and disruptive demonstrations and deafening slogans and shouting in the streets of the capitals where they reside, they have contributed nothing to the betterment of our country and yet, they have the audacity to unashamedly badmouth, defame and name-call those gallant and wise EPRDF leaders who paid the ultimate sacrifice to successfully uplift the lives of 100 plus millions of people and to recreate the new Ethiopia that is globally dubbed as "the African lion" and "the fastest growing economy in the World".

Moreover, those terrorist groups which primarily comprise of Ginbot-7, OLF, ONLF and others do not hesitate to do all the dirty work assigned to them by Egypt and the rogue Eritrean regime. These groups have repeatedly and miserably failed to differentiate between the national interest of their Country and their petty party interests. Knowingly or unknowingly, they have and still are not only actively participating but pushing for the disintegration and destruction of the country they unconvincingly claim to hold dear.

Even if they succeed to grab political power by some miracles, they would have no country to rule as it would be destroyed by then.

As the primary responsibility of any responsible government is to maintain and safeguard the peace and security of its country and its citizens, it should closely and continuously monitor and counter those groups' activities whenever and wherever they operate.

To this end, the government should closely watch and control the movements of the toxic diaspora as well as the systematic and clandestine evil activities of their domestic collaborators namely the blind supporters of certain opposition parties and their fifth columnists inside the government bureaucracies at every level.

The government should leave no stone unturned to identify, isolate and contain those few but noisy diehard Diaspora individuals and groups by duly using all means at its disposal including legal, media and diplomatic means and at the same time, to enlighten and awaken the millions of silent and innocent but misguided Ethiopians from the yoke of those groups' venomous propaganda and psychological operations.

The government's currently ongoing national campaign against the major social evils namely corruption, rent-seeking and maladministration is very commendable and it should be vigorously and wholeheartedly pursued and intensified to achieve the desired result. We understand the job would not be easy for the government due to the complexity of the problem especially as most corrupt and rent-seeking private individuals have massive financial powers at their disposal in order to counter and weaken the campaign and as the perpetuators, in some instances, are certain government officials themselves both at federal and regional level. The national vandalism of these individuals is twofold. While they are economically bleeding our country to death through their massive embezzlements and merciless robberies, worst yet, they are readily and happily collaborating with the certified enemies of our country namely the above mentioned alliance of the domestic/ Diaspora extremists groups. Though these individuals are primarily after money and are not basically politically-motivated, they are very dangerous as they desperately try to hide themselves and be shielded inside the comfortable but ugly skirts of "narrow nationalism" and "chauvinism" in order to escape legal accountability and prosecutions for their mischievous deeds. To this end, they have even formed "marriage of convenience" and allied themselves with the known enemies of our country, the alliance of the domestic/ Diaspora extremists groups. Whenever they are challenged and disgraced for their deeds, they loudly and sinisterly preach and propagate as if their ethnic people are attacked and disgraced.

Hence it is very unfortunate to observe that they are temporarily and partially succeeding in some localities in this respect as recently seen in the Oromia and Amhara regions. These dangerous parasites who are mostly millionaires and at times multi-millionaires are the prime beneficiaries of the federal system and yet the paradox is they are working day and night to systematically weaken and destroy the same federal system by misleading and inciting the innocent citizens specially the emotionally-driven youth to engage in senseless hatreds, violence, killings, destructions of property, divisions and even ethnic cleansing in regions as was unfortunately and recently displayed in certain parts of Amhara, Oromia and Ethio-Somali regions.

The government should work very diligently to immediately change or reverse the present dangerous trends. While our historic constitution has granted all citizens democratic rights to peacefully and legally express their opinions and present their demands including opposing the incumbent government, whether justified or not and whether acceptable or not, however, no individual or group has any right, be it democratic or legal, to attack other citizens, destroy properties and generally violate the law of the land.

The cornerstone and pillar of freedom and democracy is rule of law. Legal accountability should be fully and firmly put in place and the full force of the law should be strictly applied on violators irrespective of their identities, positions, number and without hesitations, mercy and other considerations. The Government should have zero tolerance towards law violations and crimes

Besides, there must be a working mechanism and a working formula designed and put in place by our government using its stakeholders to pro-actively and not reactively counter and challenge the sabotage and propaganda of these few toxic but vocal anti-Ethiopian Diaspora individuals, groups and institutions in every way, shape or form and from every corner.

No sane Ethiopian will watch or listen quietly to their desperate and mischievous adventures aimed at destabilizing our beloved nation with indifference or complacency.

Therefore,all Ethiopians of all ethnic groups should join hands using everything they have under their disposal to fight them in order to spoil their ploys and conspiracies. The sooner our government clearly and precisely understands and reacts to counter these psychological warfare against our nation the better.

The above hostile governments and groups are obstinately using the old but sometimes effective notion of Nazi Hitler's infamous propagandist Joseph Goebbels' tactics of deceit and treachery based on repeated mendacities. Whenever these countries and groups spew their poisonous psychological venom through their media outlets such as ESAT, OMN, VOA Amharic service, our government should immediately expose and discredit the lies disseminating the true facts and information in a timely manner so that these mercenary groups will have no free ride and so that our innocent and unsuspecting public will not be misled and brain washed by their deceptions and fabrications. We need to strengthen and reinforce our friendship and communications with the vast but silent Diaspora community in many countries to boldly challenge and expose the evil schemes of these few toxic Diasporas.

The Government should, therefore, proactively create an effective mechanism to counter and check the deadly challenges emanating from these unfriendly state and non-state actors.

It should be crystal clear to all our citizens by now that even though the motivations and strategies of the above hostile groups namely Egypt; the Asmara regime; certain surrounding hostile countries; few toxic Diaspora individuals/groups and certain domestic extremist opposition groups might differ, they share a common mission and final goal of destabilizing, weakening, and possibly disintegrating our beloved Ethiopia.