Ethiopia: Fighting Against Gender Violence, Aids , PWDs Discrimination

Of late , the Federal Public Service, Civil Service University and Ethiopian Kaizen Institute had marked all White Ribbon , Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) and AIDS Days at once at Civil Service University Conference Hall.

On the occasion, Civil Service University President Prof. Fikre Dessalegn said that the White Ribbon Day has been marked for consecutively 16 Days to create awareness Against Gender Based Violence. It is celebrated annually from November 25 - December 10 with various events globally. The White Ribbon Day was declared on November 25 as the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women by a resolution of the General Assembly of the United Nations in 1999.

_ To this effect, the White Ribbon Campaign has been marked in Ethiopia with a view to enhancing men's role in anti-violence programmes in the country and reducing females' physical, physiological and sexual violence and other related attacks. The day will make men to strengthen their concern and show support against women attacks . They also renew their promise not to commit violation of females rights and not be quit against women attacks as well .

Importantly, the day would hugely contribute to hastening nation's economic development as it has been considered as key tool in ensuring the country's development and renaissance journey, he said .

In connection with Persons with Disabilities ( PWDs) day, he said as one segments of society, they have various challenges. For instance, they cannot actively participate in a given activity equally with other fellow citizens due to their long period of physical , mental , psychological disabilities.

He further said that there are over 650 million of persons with disabilities globally, out of the total 80 percent of them are believed to live in developing countries. Moreover, about 60 - 80 million of them are believed to live in Africa. According to evidences , 7.3 million of the total population are persons with disabilities in Ethiopia alone.

Hence, to make persons with disabilities participatory in the country's social - economical and political among other sectors , the government has taken a range of measures like preparing legal frameworks and other affirmative actions .

With regard to HIV and AIDS, he said that, since its recognition in 1981, over 39 million people died by AIDS globally . As a result over 16 million children lost their parents. Besides, currently, an estimated of 36.9 million people are living with HIV in the world. Moreover, an estimated of two million people are contracted by the virus and about 1.2 million people die each year.

According to 2007 E.C HIV spread estimation ,during Ethiopian 2009 fiscal year, its spread rate had reached 1.18 percent. Accordingly, over 700 thousand citizens are estimated living with HIV.. However, its spread rate differs from state to state , place to place , town to town. It has also shown a great difference among communities too. But the spread rate has increased from time to time. Particularly, it has become worse in new emerging towns and big economic development institution.

Before ten years ago, HIV and AIDS had killed many citizens and created social crises. But due to concerted efforts in prevention and control measures taken by all the government ,leaderships and health professionals and media houses as well , the country had registered successful achievements. As , the country had become an exemplary for many countries. All sector offices, mass media, religious institutions, civic associations , private organization and stakeholders had contributed and played a great role for the success story.

They were able to decrease HIV caused death rate by 70 percent . But, currently due sector offices and stakeholders negligence, finical support stoppage, prevention and control measures seem neglected .

According to global HIV definition, if HIV spread becomes over one percent, a country is said to be found under HIV epidemic . Yet, Ethiopia is found 1.2 percent spread rate. Even in some places its spread has increased, according to evidences, he said.

Different countries have planned and implemented to stop AIDS spread by 2030. Hence Ethiopia has been working hard to implement the target too. The plan has been introduced by the United Nation's programme on HIV and AIDS in 2013, 90-90 -90 is a set of goals. The idea is that by 2020, 90 percent of people who are HIV infected will be diagnosed, 90 percent of people who are diagnosed will be on antiretroviral treatment and 90 percent of those who receive antiretrovirals will be virally suppressed.

The strategy is an attempt to get the HIV epidemic under control and is based on the principal of universal testing and treating.

However, prevention and control measures should not left to only for sector, it needs active participation of the whole community concerned government offices, health professionals , stakeholders and media houses too, he said .