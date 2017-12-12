Ethiopia: Scaling up Interventions to Enhance Productivity

Much has been said about the agriculture sector. It is a means of employment for 85 percent of the population, supply products as an input for agro industries, contribute for export earning and feed the ever growing population. But it is characterized by rain fed and subsistence. It would also be highly vulnerable when extreme weather condition occurs.

Considering these features the government has been trying its level best to improve agricultural productivity through the implementation of several packages. As a result, encouraging results have been registered. In terms of transferring innovative ideas and technologies to farmers Agricultural Transformation Agency, the Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources, the Agricultural Research Institution are doing better job to transform the sector.

Dr. Habtemariam Abate is an Advisor-Geographic Implementation Support at the Agricultural Transformation Agency. According to him, currently, in the selected zones of Amhara State innovative practices to boost crop productivity by threefold are being implemented. Agricultural clusters have already been established and being implemented based on package experiments on commercial crops such as wheat which is used for production of macaroni and bread, barely for brewery, haricot bean ,sesame and teff as ingredients for other products. The intervention has brought positive outcomes and there is a need to replicate the encouraging results. However, reaching out millions of farmers is daunting tasks which requires time and patience.

As to Dr. Habtemariam, there are three tools which are drivers to yield enhancement. One of them is utilizing fertilizer as an input during the operation time. Currently, Urea and NPS are dominantly used by farmers. Urea is rich in nitrogen content but the amount of utilized urea by farmers is very little. Therefore, in order to enhance productivity the amount must be maximized. If the amount is raised to three quintal, the crop production per hectare could be reached to 90 quintal. In addition to this, right from planting up to the 40th day protecting of the young plants from the possible damage is essential. Secondly, the utilization of pest and herbicides to the maximum level is vital. However, such chemicals are not widely used. Instead of utilizing chemicals farmers employ their labor and traditional techniques for the removing of herbs and protecting pests. It is understandable that agro chemicals are environment friendly they never harm neither the soil nor the water. Of course, some environmental activists have reservations regarding the utilization of chemicals but it is proved that the chemicals are harmless. The absence or the under utilization of agro chemicals critically hamper productivity. After planting the seeds on the 21th and 35th day the proper spreading of chemicals is vital because it is decisive to the well growth of the crop for the remaining periods. In general taking care of the plant life up to the 40th day is vital.

The other thing that must be recognized as factor for the enhancing productivity is increasing the plant population per hectare and the application of selected seeds which is determined by the studying of their genetic factors. Often improving the seed through conventional hybrid system is vital because older type of seeds might lose their genetic potential and are vulnerable to herbs and pests threat. Improved seeds which have a capacity to resist diseases and bad weather condition are important to enhance productivity but mostly the quality and quantity of the seeds is not as the required level. The plant population per hectare is also very small. For example, the maize population per hectare in most states is estimated in the range of 20,000 to 30,000. However, in the Ethiopian context there is the potential to raise the plant population per hectare up to 80,000. According to Dr. Habtemariam, his agency has proven this in the field experiment and demonstration. It must be understood that rising plant population should go in line with the utilization of better seeds.

Countries such as USA through improved seed could raise the plant population per hectare up to 120,000 and the yield up to 300 quintals. Farmers should be aware that utilizing the above mentioned inputs are key elements for boosting productivity. Nevertheless, paying proper attention to the plants during the operation season particularly in dealing with herbs and pests by the farmers is very insignificant. For example in the time when maize plants are struggling with herbs at the 40th day, farmers with their parents engage in planting teff ,wheat and barely. Hence, the effort to rescue the young seedling in late time is futile because the soil nutrients have already been taken by herbs. There are also numerous cultural events which consume the farmers time. In some states farmers spent up to a month in rainy season for such events and this intern further detach farmers from their farm. These and other practices would only be changed through cultural transformation. The other thing that must be improved is that, there is misconception regarding farming and the life of farmers. Some pertinent officials assume that farmers have sufficient labor which can be employ in removing herbs and defending pests but the true picture is different from this. Farmers don't have spare time rather they live helplessly by devoting their time on working in hard labor and such misconception must be changed.

The traditional based agriculture has a potential to increase its production per hectare through the implementation of better techniques and technology and such practices is proved by field experimentation hence, for the more utilization of inputs, pertinent stake holders should strengthen their effort.