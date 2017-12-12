Ethiopia: Men's Active Participation in Eliminating GBV

The issue of Gender Based Violence(GBV) is the problem of every countries of the world, regardless of their economic development, advancement in education or science and technology. However the problem and its related crisis may increase in developing countries like Ethiopia. According to United Nations Women statistics, 35 percent of women worldwide have experienced either physical and or sexual intimate partner violence or sexual violence by a non-partner at some point in their lives. However, some national studies show that up to 70 percent of women have experienced physical and or sexual violence from an intimate partner in their lifetime. Women who have been physically or sexually abused by their partners are more than twice as likely to have an abortion, almost twice as likely to experience depression, and in some regions, 1.5 times more likely to acquire HIV, as compared to women who have not experienced partner violence.

This problem causes significant negative impact on overall well being, in economic, political and social developments of the countries. It makes miserable the life of many families and individuals, including the male ones. According to different available data, 80 to 85 per cent of Gender based violence is committed by peoples known to the victims, could be husband or intimates, members of the family, neighbors and the like.

Another important figure which shows the degree of biased gender attitude particularly in Ethiopia and from women side, 63% of wives believed that it is acceptable to be beaten by husband according to the research by UN public health assessment of Ethiopia 2016.

In order to prevent and control these problems, governments, civil societies, nongovernmental organizations and intergovernmental organizations like UN are working in different ways. As a result of these long rooted efforts, despite of changes and improvements so far achieved in some aspects, the problem is still there.

To overcome this problem in Ethiopia, alongside the efforts of the government, various civil society organizations and institutions are taking measures to stop such violence. . One of this is Addis Ababa University male involvement club, which established to enhance men's engagement, to fight gender based violence and for the prevalence of gender equality in general.

According to the current president of the club Kibrom Melkamu, the clubs have about 5,000 members right know, most of them are university students and graduates. It has also members from the university community and outside the campus. The club is working at most on awareness creation to bring attitudinal change towards women and gender equality in general. As part of this effort the club usually organizes different events of discussions and trainings.

At recently held event which was organized jointly by the club ,the Embassy of Canada and Network of Ethiopian Women's Association (NEWA), as part of the 16 days 'activism, initiator of the club Dr. Belay Hagos said that " Refraining from committing gender based violence men themselves can prevent others from such crime men can make significant contribution to gender equality".

He also made a presentation of research he conducted in middle elementary schools of Addis Ababa and Adama, to evaluate the gender attitudes of teenagers. According to the findings of the research, the biases towards gender equality is also there during the early periods of teenagers. From 735 grade seven students which 52.8 percent of them are female students, participated in the research 77% of males and 17.3 of females are said a woman should be obedient to a man. And 50 per cent of both male and female students respond that, boys can and also should use force if his relationship proposal was rejected by girls, until she accept it. Accordingly as the students responded to a question of the vitality of male involvement to work for the prevalence of gender equality, to smooth the relationship between males and females, about 57% of female teenagers are rejected the necessity of male involvement. The overall presentation witnesses that, the bias was there more from the side of male respondents. Based on the research findings, Dr Belay also provided some recommendations for the stakeholders' intervention. Among this, to incorporate elementary students, especially the early teenagers in awareness creation work. The other one is the call for families to help their children's so that they can have rational attitudes towards gender equality.

During the event Directress of NEWA Saba G/Medihn said : "The club is very important to make a change on this National issue, but its continuity is a must. "

Finally, Kibrom explained that, the club is working with different offices of the university, as it is the right place to get influential youths that can make a change, therefore, he called for concerned institutions working on the area to cooperate with club.