Somalia: Suspected U.S. Drone Carries Out an Airstrike On Al Shabaab Base

An explosion in the Somali capital killed a television journalist late on Monday, witnesses and security sources say. Read more »

There was no immediate report of casualty, but, pro-al Shabaab media outlets released photos of a wrecked Toyota Homy packed with bananas which it said was hit by a missile. Somali government did not comment on the attack in Mubarak, a small district located in Lower Shabelle region, a hotbed of Al Shabaab bordered with Benadir region [Mogadishu].

A suspected US drone has carried out an air raid on Al Shabaab stronghold in Southern Somalia on Monday night, the latest in a string of airstrikes in the country. The drone fired a missile on a minibus carrying a vegetable on suspicion of being a car bomb in Mubarak town, according to a resident, who spoke to Radio Shabelle by phone.

