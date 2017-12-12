Somalia: Somali Man Jailed for Violent Rape and Robbery of Sex Worker

A man has been jailed for more than three years over the violent rape and robbery of a sex worker in Canberra last year.

In September, a jury found Rashid Mohamed Abuuh guilty of sexual assault, aggravated robbery, sexual intercourse without consent and attempted sexual intercourse without consent.

The court heard the 24-year-old along Sith Khalid Alabassi, 31, and his brother Mohammed Alabassi, 22, stormed an apartment at a complex in Reid in March, 2016, after a booking to meet a sex worker was made on classifieds website Cracker.com.

Once inside, the men threatened two women at knifepoint before dragging them into a bedroom where they were repeatedly raped.

The attack was interrupted by a friend of one of the victims and her partner who arrived at the apartment after receiving a text message pleading for help.

The men fled the scene taking the women's mobile phones.

An ACT Policing investigation into a string of attacks on sex workers in Canberra's north lead to the arrest of all three men.

During the trial the court heard on receiving a summons to face court, Mr Abuuh went to Escape Travel in Belconnen to purchase a one-way flight to Mogadishu.

Mr Abuuh denied he was attempting to flee, claiming he was going to Somalia to get married and intended to return.

The Alabassi brothers pleaded guilty to charges over their involvement and in August were both jailed for at least five years.

Today the crown prosecutor told the court the incident had been a "terrifying" ordeal for the victims, who were targeted did to their 'vulnerability'.

"This was gross violation of their workplace, their bodies and their safety," she said.

Mr Abuuh's lawyer Andrew Fraser told the court his client's role in the incident had been lesser than that of the other men, with one of the charges being attempted rape due to his failure to get an erection.

"The terror experienced by the victim somewhat less because it was an attempt," he said.

Mr Fraser also argued Mr Abuuh's role in taking the mobile phones was "more of a reflex action," than part of a plan.

Mr Abuuh's lawyer suggested an intensive corrections order might be appropriate.

In sentencing Justice Michael Elkaim said, "full-time imprisonment is the only option."

"The victims were entitled to carry on their professions without the fear of molestation or robbery," he said.

Justice Elkaim told the court he took into account Mr Abuuh's troubled childhood in war-torn Somalia and time spent in jail in Saudi Arabia as an illegal immigrant.

He sentenced Mr Abuuh to three years and eight months in jail - back dated to the time he was taken into custody.

He'll be eligible for parole in October 2019.