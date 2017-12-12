Somalia: Somali President Cordially Welcomed in Turkey

Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo and a high-level delegation he is leading have been warmly welcomed in Turkey ahead of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Summit.

Turkish officials and diplomats from Somalia's Embassy received President Farmajo at the Airport. Farmajo will be part of the Muslim leaders participated OIC meeting is scheduled to open Dec13 in Istanbul.

During the meeting, Somali President is expected to meet with several leaders, including Erdogan to discuss a range of issues regarding Somalia situation.

This is the 2nd visit by Somali President to Turkey since April. Ankara provides military and financial support to Somalia Federal government.