12 December 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Premier Appreciates Farmers' Efforts in Improved Seeds

By Henok Tibebu

Prime Minister Hailemariam Dessalegn said that though the distribution of improved seed does not go along with the demands of the farmers, seeing the farmers in producing improved seeds in clusters is a step forward.

In his recent field visit to the North Shewa Zone Wayu Woreda of Amhara State, the Premier said government would exert maximum effort to facilitate better market linkage and infrastructure for the farmers.

He also said efforts must be intensified in modernizing farmers' soil drainage for wetlands.

On the occasion ,farmers as well said the agricultural commercialization cluster practice has increased productivity from ten to sixty quintals per hectare this year in the Woreda.

Yirgette Haile, a farmer at Siya Dbir Kebele, told The Ethiopian Herald that 128 male and female farmers including himself have been farming wheat on 72 hectares of land organized in a cluster.

The cluster farming has created competitiveness among farmers. "We farm the same wheat and we do all other activities together. So, no farmer will lag behind because the cluster group has its own way of assessment and it encourages everyone to farm his/her field equally," said Yirgette.

Speaking of challenges , he said that there is no market linkage and the local buyers do not pay fair price for their products as well. On the other hand, "We do not have access to mechanization services. There was one combine harvester which was brought by a local union but that couldn't reach all the farmers in time."

