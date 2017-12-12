Uganda/Ethiopia: After a 1-1 Draw With National Team, Uganda Cruise to Cecafa Semis

The Ethiopian national football team finished level at 1-1 in their CECAFA Cup decisive third match on Sunday against the defending champions Uganda.

Uganda cruised into the semis of CECAFA tournament despite the 1-1 draw. The national side had a 1-0 lead but they failed to keep that advantage to the finish.

It was Derrick Nsibambi, who saved nine-man Uganda from crashing out of the tournament with a late equalizer against the hard fighting national side.

The reigning champions just needed a point to secure a place in the next place. They got it in the dying minutes.

The Ethiopian side spoiled their chance of advancing in to the semis when they suffered a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Burundi on Thursday. That was indeed a turning point for the national side.

Before they faced Uganda the national side made it clear their intent in the game. Having only one option they were determined to play offensive football that forced Uganda to backtrack to their defence.

As the national side implemented their decision, they managed to gain a 1-0 lead. Uganda were saved by the woodwork after Ismail Watenga almost pushed the ball into his own net from an attempted save just four minutes into the game as Ethiopia pushed the champions to their half.

Ethiopian trio of Dukele Dawa on the right flank, Abubakar Sani on the middle and Adana Tsegeye on the far left proved a thorn in the flesh for Cranes' defence, who struggled to cope with the pace injected by the fast Ethiopian strikers.

Ethiopia opened the scores in the 22-minute through Abubeker, who hit home his second goal of the tournament after tapping a rebound from a Dukele's first strike that lazily hit the crossbar.

The sad part was that the equalizer was gained by the mistake of the Ethiopian goalkeeper. The goalie actually reached the ball but passed through his hands. By then the Ugandan striker collected the ball to easily put the ball in to the net.

The national team head coach Ashenafi Bekele didn't blame anyone for the draw but he said the national side got a good experience in a bag of inexperience.

The defending champions Uganda are now campaigning to extend their CECAFA Cup victory record for the 14th time. The host Kenya come next with five wins and Ethiopia are third with 4 wins.

The 2017 Kenya CECAFA Cup is the 39th edition. History tells that the CECAFA Cup is the oldest football tournament in Africa. A FIFA competition, it includes national teams from the Council for East and Central Africa Football Associations (CECAFA). There is an anomaly on national teams in the case of Tanzania.

The Tanzanian side field two teams, Tanzania and Zanzibar. In 2005 and 2006, the tournament was sponsored by the Ethiopian-Saudi business tycoon Sheikh Mohammed Al Amoudi, and was called the Al Amoudi Senior Challenge Cup.

It is the successor competition of the Gossage Cup, held 37 times from 1926 until 1966, and the East and Central African Senior Challenge Cup, held 7 times between 1965 and 1971.

In August 2012, CECAFA signed a sponsorship deal worth US$450,000 with East African Breweries to have the cup renamed to the CECAFA Tusker Challenge Cup.