Ethiopia: The Day Renews Our Promise to Realize the Country's Renaissance - Enterprise

"Ethiopia has over 3,000 years history and our children should know their forefathers' glorious past. One way to pass such patriotism is celebrating the Nations,Nationalities and People's Day (NNPDs) in great zeal as the day has ensured justice and equality in this country," said Roba Megersa, General Manager of Ethiopian Shipping and Logistics Service Enterprise.

Speaking at the occasion to commemorate the 12th Ethiopia's Nations, Nationalities and People's Day the General Manager recently said apart from undertaking the commitment given to the enterprise, the workers need to be well aware of the history of this great country and pass it to the posterity in a patriotic manner. He also said : " The day will renew our promise to realize the country's renaissance."

According to him, the enterprise used to face some challenges related to rent seeking mentality together with lack of administration skills of the sea and dry ports. But, thanks to the recently taken measures against the aforementioned maladministration activities and the enterprise is now on the right track ,he added.

At the event, Federal Government Communication Bureau presented research paper on Nations, Nationalities and People's Day and democratization taking accounts various countries experiences and practices.