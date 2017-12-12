12 December 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: The Day Renews Our Promise to Realize the Country's Renaissance - Enterprise

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Yosef Ketema

"Ethiopia has over 3,000 years history and our children should know their forefathers' glorious past. One way to pass such patriotism is celebrating the Nations,Nationalities and People's Day (NNPDs) in great zeal as the day has ensured justice and equality in this country," said Roba Megersa, General Manager of Ethiopian Shipping and Logistics Service Enterprise.

Speaking at the occasion to commemorate the 12th Ethiopia's Nations, Nationalities and People's Day the General Manager recently said apart from undertaking the commitment given to the enterprise, the workers need to be well aware of the history of this great country and pass it to the posterity in a patriotic manner. He also said : " The day will renew our promise to realize the country's renaissance."

According to him, the enterprise used to face some challenges related to rent seeking mentality together with lack of administration skills of the sea and dry ports. But, thanks to the recently taken measures against the aforementioned maladministration activities and the enterprise is now on the right track ,he added.

At the event, Federal Government Communication Bureau presented research paper on Nations, Nationalities and People's Day and democratization taking accounts various countries experiences and practices.

Ethiopia

15 People Killed By Security Forces in Chelenko

Two students were also killed last night at Shambu campus of Wolega university as student protests continued in several… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.