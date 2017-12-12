12 December 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Addis International Fair Attracts Many Participants

By Abebe Wolde Giogis

The 5th Addis Agro-Food and Pack International Agricultural Machinery,Food Technology and Packaging Fair Organizer Haimanot Tesfaye said the fair has attracted a large number of participants from Turkey,Germany,India,France and Ethiopia. The fair was opened to the public last Saturday here.

According to Haimanot, the participant companies are those who have engaged in promoting agricultural technology and food processing . Such companies support the nation in transferring technology ,sharing knowledge and skills and paving the way for beginning manufacturing agricultural machinery , she added.

She also said the fair trade has already created market opportunities for hotels , tourism cites and transportation firms which inturn boost the nation hard currency earning capacity.

The government provided the necessary custom service for foreign exhibitors who brought their machinery and other goods and at the end of the event, they will again take it back with no tariff due. Selling and transacting of the imported materials for trade fair is strictly prohibited by law.

As to Haimanot, currently agriculture is the mainstay of the nation economy and to change the situation, the government is striving for the flourishing of manufacturing sector paving the way for the transition from agriculture led economy to the industrial one.

It also supports creating market link between agriculture and food and beverage industries and rises farmers income. The link also serves as an impetus for the expansion of industries which create j thousands of jobs.

Industrial products also accelerate the changing of raw export items in to value added one which boost the nation foreign currency earning capacity and in the domestic front, the supply of processed foods to the local market accelerate import substitution scheme in which the government aggressively endeavors.

At the exhibition ,apart from agricultural machinery, packaging tools which are vital for the production of dry foods and juices had been staged .

According to Haimanot , Some companies which formerly exhibited their products here, now established their industries and engaged in agribusiness.

During the first trade fair six years ago, the number of the participant companies were only 20. But, it has reached 75 in this year.

