Abuja — The federal government has salvaged more than N250 billion savings from the removal of ghost workers from the civil service payroll.

This information was contained in the 2017 to 2020 Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan (FCSSIP) launched recently by the Head of Service (HoS), Mrs. Winifred Oyo- Ita.

The document also enunciated government's plan to enter into robust partnership with London-based non-government organisation, Mo Ibrahim Foundation, to fund initiatives to improve capability building in the civil service from 2017 to 2020.

According to her office, the saving was made possible through the launching of the payroll module with 400,000 civil and public servants already captured.

There are 1.2 million workers in the civil service, meaning that only 30 percent of the individuals are on the payroll module.

The Integrated personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) is a Human Resources (HR) software that goes beyond payroll as it performs all administrative processes including transfers, promotions, recruitment and training.

It is, however, learnt that government is yet to capture the full value of IPPIS as the implementation of the HR module has been delayed for over four months.

The HoS listed the Mo Ibrahim Foundation as one of the potential NGOs it was considering for funding and tactical partnership in the transformation of the service and the training of new generation of leaders in service.

The estimated costs of the initiatives, according to Oyo-Ita, is between N1.3 billion and N1.6 billion of which 65 percent of it is to be funded through partnership.

Already, the partnership with African Initiative for Governance (AIG), owned by Aigboje Aig- Imokhuede, will save the federal government between the sum of N60 billion and N120 billion by 2020, from savings from clearing of the payroll module.

The AIG model to transform the civil service along the FCSSIP was approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on July 12.

The partnership also earns AIG a membership of the Civil Service Transformation Steering Committee.