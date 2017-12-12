Nigeria: Ihedioha Congratulates Secondus, Urges New Exco to Begin Work Immediately

Owerri — Former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, has congratulated the emergence of Prince Uche Secondus as the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other members of national executive at the just concluded elective national convention of the Party held last weekend in Abuja.

Ihedioha described the convention as smooth and transparent as well as a deliberate signpost indicating that PDP was poised to taking the reigns of government come 2019 general election.

He enjoined the newly elected officers to immediately hit the ground running with a view to consolidating on the achievements of the Senator Ahmed Makarfi-led National Caretaker Committee while articulating strategies towards rebranding, rebuilding and regaining power.

He said: "The emergence of Secondus, a man who is best described as a pragmatic, loyal party bureaucrat, very well tooled with the mastery of the workings and dynamics of political party administration, as the national chairman of our great party, at this time in the history of our party is very significant and indeed an audacious statement by the PDP in our quest to save our dear country from further slide to anarchy.

"I am without any iota of doubt that the newly elected officers are tested men and women who would certainly live above board in the discharge of their duties while ensuring that genuine party members are given sense of belonging with absolute focus and dedication," he maintained.

Ihedioha, who was the governorship candidate of the party in 2015 election urged party faithful and indeed Nigerians in general to join hands with the Secondus-led national executive as "we begin the onerous task of building a PDP, strong enough to play its role in nation building; as a virile opposition and indeed one that is acceptable to Nigerians as the only credible alternative to the APC come 2019 general election."