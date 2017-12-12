Zimbabwe: Media Can Shape Industry - Mangoma

China based musician Prosper Mangoma affectionately known as 'Pro Sounds' said media plays an important role in shaping the music industry.

Pro Sounds made the revelation in an interview with The Herald recently following the release of his new single entitled 'Falling' which features Liberian rapper Dice. The song was inspired by his love life.

"I think the media can do a lot to help and expose young upcoming artistes and give them more programs and airplay to drive our music into the market. My song 'Falling' is based on my feelings towards the girl I loved. She is the one who inspired me to write the song. It can also be a motivational song and love makes the world go round," he said.

The 20 year old songwriter said the Government also needs to do more in terms of curbing music piracy.

"There is no need to imitate what you see on television or other cultures. Artistes should be proud of their culture and identity. We should be natural and outstanding in foreign land. I am happy because my music has been appreciated in China," he said.

Pro Sounds started singing at the age of 13.

"I can say music is my soul. I acquired a beat making software for a friend. After finishing my Advanced Level, I decided to broaden my music knowledge and moving to China helped me a lot in terms of exposure."

Pro Sounds is currently studying business administration at Nanjing University of Posts and Telecommunications. He has worked with a number of artistes across Africa and is working on an album entitled "Africa".

"I am going to launch a new project next year with various musicians." I hope to come back home soon and contribute to the fastest growing music industry. Again the music video will be released in due course," he said.