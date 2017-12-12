Nigeria: Kidnappers Invade 15 Niger Villages, Kill 3, Abduct 10

Minna — Suspected kidnappers yesterday killed three persons and abducted ten others along Minna-Sarikin-Pawa-Kaduna road and dislodged 15 villages in Munya local government area of Niger state.

Sources told LEADERSHIP yesterday in Minna that the kidnappers shifted ground from the Kaduna-Abuja highway and invaded some villages in Kabila ward of Munya local government area of Niger State from where they now operate freely.

It was learnt that the kidnappers dislodged about 15 villages situated along the Sarki Pawa-Kaduna road and had made the villages their hidden base after operating along the Abuja-Kaduna highway

It was further gathered that at at the weekend the Kidnappers shifted their operation to the Sariking Pawa road linking the Kaduna highway on the local government Killing three persons and abducting ten persons

An eyewitness account revealed that Fwapai, Tsoho Kabulo, Shehudna, Bakin Nyanyi, Mudungo, Rigogo, Bakin Dako and Sabo Gida villages all in the Kabila ward of Munya local government have been sacked and occupied by the kidnappers for the past two weeks.

Consequently, the senator representing the Niger East senatorial district senator, David Umaru urged the police and other security agencies to come to the rescue of the affected villagers who are now refugees in the neighboring villages.

"I have received several calls from villagers in Munya local government about the activities of kidnappers operating without challenge from security agencies. I am informed that about three persons have been killed while 10 other persons have been kidnapped," he confirmed.