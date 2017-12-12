Kenya: At Least 32 Killed in Sachangwan 13 Vehicle Pile-Up

Photo: Magdalene Wanja/Nation

Wreckage of Modern Coast bus that was involved in the crash a the Sachangwan blackspot. The bus was headed to Kampala from Nairobi.

Nairobi — At least 32 were killed on Tuesday in a 13 vehicle pile-up in Sachangwan.

The death toll is expected to rise as more remain trapped in the wreckage.

According to police, the accident was caused by a lorry driver attempting to evade National Transport and Safety Authority agents.

In this effort he crashed into a bus which then caused a pile-up involving two other public service vehicles and several saloon cars.

News of the accident broke as President Uhuru Kenyatta delivered his Jamhuri Day speech in which he called for caution on the roads.

In the last few days, dozens have been killed in road accidents.