11 December 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Delta - Mothers, Children to Get Free Medicare

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

DELTA State Government has directed all primary health care centres in the state to give free health care services to mothers and children between 0 - 5 years, as part of activities marking the second round of Mother and New-born Child Health Week MNCHW.

Chairman of the state Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr. Isioma Okobah, who gave the directive while speaking in Asaba, said the weeklong activities would be flagged off on December, 15, 2017 at the Arcade Asaba, by the wife of the state governor, Dame Edith Okowa.

Dr. Okobah explained that during the week all primary health care centres would provide free ante-natal and maternal services, immunization, free folic acid ABD iron tablets, deworming, and distribution of free treated mosquito nets.

