Kenya: Zarika Awarded Head of State Commendation

Nairobi — World Boxing Council Super Bantamweight champion Fatuma Zarika is among Kenyans who have been awarded Head of State Commendation during a State Luncheon hosted by President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House, Nairobi.

Zarika, sister to Gor Mahia and Harambee Stars captain Musa Mohammed, two weeks ago successfully defended her world title after out-punching Catherine Phiri of Zambia in an action-packed match held at the Nairobi Carnivore Grounds.

The mother of two, made history last year after she became the first Kenyan woman to win the WBC Super Bantam weight after dethroning Jamaican Alicia Ashley.

She is the only sports person in the list of 59. The Awards are made by the President upon the advice of a National Honours and Awards Committee in the Office of the President.

The President issues the State commendations in recognition of outstanding or distinguished services rendered to the nation in various capacities and responsibilities.