12 December 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Zarika Awarded Head of State Commendation

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Laban Wanambisi

Nairobi — World Boxing Council Super Bantamweight champion Fatuma Zarika is among Kenyans who have been awarded Head of State Commendation during a State Luncheon hosted by President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House, Nairobi.

Zarika, sister to Gor Mahia and Harambee Stars captain Musa Mohammed, two weeks ago successfully defended her world title after out-punching Catherine Phiri of Zambia in an action-packed match held at the Nairobi Carnivore Grounds.

The mother of two, made history last year after she became the first Kenyan woman to win the WBC Super Bantam weight after dethroning Jamaican Alicia Ashley.

She is the only sports person in the list of 59. The Awards are made by the President upon the advice of a National Honours and Awards Committee in the Office of the President.

The President issues the State commendations in recognition of outstanding or distinguished services rendered to the nation in various capacities and responsibilities.

Kenya

At Least 32 Killed in Sachangwan 13 Vehicle Pile-Up

At least 32 were killed on Tuesday in a 13 vehicle pile-up in Sachangwan. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.