Nigeria: Okorocha Scores Govt Low, Says 89% of Nigerians Unhappy

Owerri--Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State, yesterday, scored the Federal Government very poor in terms of addressing poverty in the country.

Governor Okorocha disclosed this in a statement in Owerri, through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Sam Onwuemeodo, when officers of the Nigeria Air Force led by the Air Officer Commanding Ground Training Command, AVM Sampson Akpasa visited him, at Government House.

Okorocha said the vital expect of human existence had not been addressed in the country.

Meanwhile, the Imo State House of Assembly, controlled by All Progressives Congress, APC, has said it cannot be cowed into endorsing Mr. Uche Nwosu, son-in-law to Governor Rochas Okorocha, as the sole candidate for 2019 governorship election.

On the governor's scorecard for the Federal Government, according to the statement, "Governor Rochas Okorocha has said 89 percent of Nigerians are not happy in the real sense of the word happiness and that only four percent could really be happy to some extents, while seven percent might claim to be happy, adding that the vital aspect of human existence which is happiness must be addressed.

"Let me commend the Nigeria Air Force for the good job they are doing in this country, especially their fight against insurgency and, currently, what is happening in Numan and all the efforts they are making to restore peace in that area. I'm particularly proud of you.

"Agitation comes up when people are not happy and the whole essence of life is to be happy.

"For this reason, I will advise the Air Force to, just as I have done recently, which most people didn't understand, create a department for Happiness and Purpose Fulfilment.

"This will help to address the need of even junior officers, who may have some forms of dissatisfaction in the discharge of their duties. Sometimes you may think that they are happy when they are not and this sabotages the efforts of the Federal Government."

Assembly reacts to endorsement news

On the 2109 governorship election, the House spoke after one it members, Mr. Henry Ezediaro, representing Oguta state constituency, claimed that the entire 27 lawmakers had endorsed Nwosu for 2019.

Investigations by Vanguard revealed that Nwosu's loyalists were not happy, having failed in their plan to pass the endorsement move in the House of Assembly.

When Vanguard called on Mr. Marcel Ekwezuo, the Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Mr. Acho Ihim, he said: "Imo State House of Assembly cannot endorse anybody because the lawmaker's work is to make laws that will impact positively on the lives of the people.

"It does not include endorsing anybody. Imo House of Assembly is made up of not only members of APC; we also have members of PDP. So if somebody says a House made up of APC and PDP endorsed an APC candidate, I do not think it is right.

"I know Uche Nwosu is one of us. He has the right to vote and be voted for; it could be a misquote. They misquoted the lawmaker from Oguta."