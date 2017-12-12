Nigeria: PDP's Convention Positioned It for Defeat in 2019 - Udeogaranya

A presidential aspirant on the platform of All Progressives Congress, APC, yesterday, has said the outcome of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, convention has positioned it for easy defeat by APC.

Speaking with Vanguard after Uche Secondus emerged PDP National Chairman, Udeogaranya urged the National Chairman of APC, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, to "urgently begin a process of wooing the South-West PDP leaders and members, who lost out at PDP convention, to our great party--APC.

"We must not forget that election is and remains a game of numbers and everyone is important. What now stands between me and 2019 presidential election victory is clinching the APC presidential ticket.

"I have placed my faith and trust in God to grant me victory during the party's presidential primaries, so I can serve Nigeria like no other President has done by eradicating hunger and turning the country into a major producer of all wares in the world."