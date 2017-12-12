12 December 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Kizenga Expects to Harvest 5,000 Tonnes of Corn in 2018

Malanje — Five thousand tonnes of maize are expected to be collected from the Kizenga farm, in the municipality of Cacuso, in the second stage of the 2017/2018 Agricultural Season, running from January to March, with a view to supplying the national market.

ANGOP has learnt that part of the maize to be harvested will be processed into animal feed while the surplus will be marketed to livestock and poultry farmers.

On an interview to ANGOP, the director of the project, Eliseu Sambongo, informed that his farm intends to produce, in an experimental manner, beans and soya.

The Cristalina farm, also located in the municipality of Cacuso, expects to harvest, in March 2018, in an area of 700 hectares, eight tonnes of corn.

On the other hand, the difficulty to obtain bank credit, lack of foreign exchange for the import of certain raw materials, problems in power supply and the poor state of the roads, were pointed out by all farmers as the main constraints faced by the project.

The municipality of Cacuso has a great agricultural potential.

