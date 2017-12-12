Nigeria: Bad Weather - Travel Disruptions Continue As Airlines Cancel Flights

Lagos — Travels chaos continues on Monday nationwide as more flights were cancelled as a result of hazy weather even as hundreds of passengers were stranded at the nation's airports, findings by Daily Trust have shown.

There has been an increased advocacy in recent times with the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) advising airline operators to be cautious of the foggy weather occasioned by the harmattan haze.

Passengers were also urged to exercise restraints as they would continue to experience flight delays and in some cases cancellations.

Last week, many flights were cancelled across airports while those that managed to take off were delayed for hours.

The trend continues on Monday especially at the Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA), Ikeja Lagos where many passengers were stranded.

Checks by Daily Trust correspondent at the General Aviation Terminal (GAT) on Monday indicated that many flights have been cancelled.

Air Peace flight P47153 to Uyo were cancelled though the weather was good in Port Harcourt while passengers were given the option of going to Port Harcourt. It was learnt that the 114 passengers involved agreed to travel to Port Harcourt.

It was also observed at the domestic wing that Overland Airways did not operate today due to bad weather while passengers were being refunded when they reported for check-in.

Also at the Murtala Muhammed Airport terminal two, many flights including those of Dana Air, Med-View and Azman were delayed while some were cancelled.