11 December 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Reform, Don't Scrap SARS, Anambra Youths Tell IGP

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Emma Elekwa

Awka — No fewer than 2,000 youths in Anambra state, on Monday staged a peaceful protest against the call by some groups to scrap the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in the country.

The group, under the aegis of concerned Anambra citizens and non-indigenes, drawn from various local government areas in the state, converged at the entrance gate of the SARS office, in Awkuzu, Oyi local government area of the state.

The protesters, comprising both men and women, carried placards with various inscriptions like 'Removal of SARS, an invitation to kidnapping, robbery', 'We want crime free Christmas and new year,' 'Let SARS be', among others.

Addressing newsmen, the convener, and the Special Assistant to the governor on political matters, Okafor Emeka, said the protest was to drive home their demands on the consequences of scrapping the unit.

He attributed the relative peace existing in the state to the active and aggressive operations of that arm of the police force, insisting that any attempt to scrap the unit would amount to return of all forms of crimes and criminality in the state.

Also speaking, the Police Community Relations Committee, Chief Francis Ezenwankwo, said those calling for the scraping of the unit have selfish and ulterior motives, calling on them to have a rethink.

He acknowledged that the officials of the unit may have their shortcomings, but argued that rather than scrap them, they should be reformed and repositioned for better service delivery.

"We have a system where erring officers are disciplined, including redeployment, training and retraining to bring out the best from them," he said.

The governor's aide who later handed over the letter written to the Inspector General of Police by the group to the state Commissioner of Police, Garba Umar, pleaded with the IGP to use his good offices to ensure that SARS remains in the state.

He said refusal to heed to their call would compel the group to carry the protest to the police headquarters in Abuja.

Responding, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Chris Owolabi, who represented the commissioner of Police, commended the group for their peaceful conduct, promising that their message would be delivered appropriately.

Nigeria

Mrs Toyin Ojora Saraki named as Universal Health Coverage (UHC) Global Champion

As the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) Forum convenes in Tokyo, this week, bringing together over 300 high-level… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.