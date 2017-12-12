11 December 2017

Nigeria: UN to Spend N4.8 Billion On 1 Million People in Northeast Nigeria

By Joshua Odeyemi

The United Nations, through the Nigeria Humanitarian Fund, has allocated $13.4 million (N4.8 billion) to help thousands of children, women and men in need of urgent humanitarian assistance in crisis-hit north-east Nigeria.

The humanitarian emergency in the northeastern Nigeria is one of the most severe in the world today, with 8.5 million people in need of life-saving aid in 2017 in the worst-affected states of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe.

The Nigeria Humanitarian Fund (NHF) allocation is to help address the devastating situation by financing 24 projects in the sectors of protection, nutrition, water and sanitation, health, education, shelter and non-food items, rapid response and early recovery, targeting a total of 950,000 people.

In line with commitments made at the World Humanitarian Summit, five local responders are being supported through direct funding in this allocation.

"Humanitarian needs in north-east Nigeria are still vast," said Mr Edward Kallon, the Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria. "The United Nations and our partners, in support of the Government of Nigeria, are committed to assisting those in need, especially in pivotal areas such as protection and health."

In particular, the funds will be used to expand and improve sexual and reproductive health services for nearly 130,000 women and adolescent girls in areas of Borno, the epicentre of the crisis, and boost mental health services for vulnerable children, women and men.

The NHF is one of 18 country-based pooled funds and was launched during the Oslo Humanitarian Conference on Nigeria and the Lake Chad Region in February 2017.

Managed by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) on behalf of the Humanitarian Coordinator, it plays a vital role in ensuring an effective, coordinated, prioritized and principled humanitarian response in Nigeria.

