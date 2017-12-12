Angola: Corruption Propitiates Tax Evasion - Economists

Luanda — The Angolan economist Carlos Rosado de Carvalho last Monday, in Luanda, emphasised that corruption stimulates tax evasion and takes prestige from politicians, reason why it is a necessity to fight such act at all levels, with concrete actions.

The economist was delivering a lecture on "Corruption, nepotism, primitive accumulation of capital and the economy" at the upgrading seminar promoted by the ruling MPLA's Parliamentary Group and which was opened by the party's leader, José Eduardo dos Santos.

He reminded that corruption acts include the swindling or misuse of public funds to the detriment of the public service for which the money is allocated.

On his turn, the economist Alves da Rocha, who delivered a lecture with the theme "Public Finances", spoke about the rules on the elements and structure of the State Budget.

He advised the state to respect and be rigorous about the budgetary principles.

"All this depends on the law approved by the Parliament and promulgated by the President of the Republic, that is, it has to do with the observance of the law by the government and the necessary inspection by the Parliament and the Court of Audits.

Speaking briefly to journalists, on the fringes of the seminar, ruling party MP João Pinto said that the initiative contributes to the education and sensitisation of participants in regard to the need for management practices that aim at correcting what is bad and improving what is good, in all domains.

The seminar focused on ways to prevent typical crimes committed by public servants and managers.