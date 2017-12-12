Africa: CAF President Sends Condolences Following Benjamin Massing's Death

Photo: Camer.be

Former Cameroon international Benjamin Massing, infamous for his tackling at the World Cup in 1990, has died aged 55.

CAF President Ahmad has sent a message of condolence to the president of the Normalisation Committee following the death of Benjamin Massing, who passed away on Sunday, 10 December 2017.

A Cameroon international during the 80's and 90's, he was a member of the Class of 1990, that shone at the FIFA World Cup in Italy. He is fondly remembered for his physical play during the opening match against a Diego Maradona-led Argentina, which Cameroon won 1-0.

After a playing career in Cameroon, Massing left for France where he played for Créteil and Le Havre. He was 55.