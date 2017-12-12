12 December 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Over Akz 7 Billion Financial Agreement for Agriculture Approved

Luanda — More than seven billion kwanzas is the amount approved for the agreement between the Ministry of Finance and the International Business Bank (BNI), to acquire means and equipment for the agricultural 2017/2018 agricultural campaign, ANGOP has learnt.

According to the Presidential Order, published in the Statel Gazette on December 7, the funding aims to boost the economic and social development of the country through the re-launch of agriculture.

The diploma, signed by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, is already in force, and it authorizes the Minister of Finance to conclude this financing agreement.

The agricultural 2017/2018 agricultural campaign was opened in October this year by President João Lourenço, in the municipality of Cachiungo, central Huambo Province.

According to projections of the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, it is expected from the agricultural campaign to produce 2.5 million tonnes of cereals throughout the country.

