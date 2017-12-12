Nigeria/Ghana: Nigeria Beats Ghana 8-1, Wins Afriglobal Unity Skate Soccer Cup

Nigeria came from a goal down to beat Ghana 8-1 in the reverse fixture of the AfriGlobal Unity Skate Soccer Cup held at the Agege Stadium, Lagos at the weekend.

Ghana had beaten Nigeria 3-2 in the first leg of the competition organised by International Federal for Skate Soccer (IFSS) and co-sponsored by AfriGlobal Group and Binatone.

Speaking after the game, IFSS President, Sunil Lalvani said he was satisfied with the quality displayed by both teams, adding that the federation will use the Nigerian event as the yardstick for the African tournament to be hosted by Ghana.

"It was a very competitive game between Nigeria and Ghana. When Nigeria lost 3-2 to Ghana in the first game, I expected Nigeria to fight back and they did just that. Nigeria was full of confidence and dominated Ghana. The federation is committed to doing everything for the game of Skate," Lalvani said.

In his own reaction, the Group General Manager, AfriGlobal, Maneesh Garg praised both teams for an entertaining evening, adding, "I have never seen this kind of energy exhibited by these players in my life. They played well and gave everything to the game. AfriGlobal is very proud to be associated with this sport and will continue to do our best to make it great," Garg said.

The chairman of the Local organising Committee, Aliu Mohammed promised the competition would be an annual event, assuring that the welfare of the players would always be paramount in the project.