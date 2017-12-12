Namibia: Baby Smuggled Out of Hospital and Dies

A grandmother's alleged belief in spiritual healing for her sick granddaughter instead of a modern hospital, may have resulted in the little girl's death over the weekend.

According to Erongo crime investigations coordinator Erastus Iikuyu, nine-month-old Getani Dignity Kellis was admitted to the Swakopmund State Hospital last Monday suffering from diarrhoea and vomiting.

"According to the senior nurse at the hospital, the baby's condition was stable and she was recovering well," said Iikuyu.

However, on Saturday afternoon, Getani's grandmother and a friend allegedly sneaked the baby girl out of hospital without the nurses' permission or knowledge. They took her to another woman in Mondesa who is allegedly known to massage and pray for sick people.

"It is alleged that upon arrival at the woman's house, the baby was not blinking and breathing. The woman only prayed for the baby but refused to massage her, and instead informed the grandmother to take the girl to the hospital and notify the police," Iikuyu said.

Later that afternoon, Kellis was certified dead by a doctor, who also requested a post-mortem to be conducted to determine the cause of death.

Iikuyu said that the matter is being investigated. No arrests have been made yet.