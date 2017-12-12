Angola: Brazilian Company Wants to Cooperate in Farming Sector

Luanda — The Brazilian Agricultural Research Corporation (Embrapa) is available to assist Angola in strengthening the institutional and research capacity of the Angolan research centres.

The intention was expressed during the visit to Brazil of the Angolan delegation headed by the minister of Agriculture and Forestry, Marcos Nhunga.

A press release from the Angolan Embassy that reached ANGOP on Monday indicates that the Angolan delegation met with the president of Embrapa, Mauricio Lopes.

On that occasion, Mauricio Lopes was also available to contribute to the update of the agro-ecological mapping of Angola, as the "charter" for the development of agriculture in the different regions of the country.

The delegation of the Angolan minister, accompanied by the Angolan ambassador to Brazil, Nelson Cosme, began his mission in São Paulo and ended in Brasília with a meeting with agribusiness entrepreneurs.

The delegation included the governor of the province of Moxico, Gonçalves Muandumba, the deputy governor of Lunda Norte Province, Deolinda Vilarinho, Angolan consultants and businesspeople.