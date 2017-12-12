Malawi's celebrated music icon Lucious Banda Popularly known as 'Soldier' is expected to storm the Republic of South Africa on 23rd December where he is expected to also launch his latest album 'Crimes'.

The Balaka based musician-cum-politician and also Parliamenterian for Balaka North Constituency fonfirmed the show is scheduled for December 23rd 2017 at West Lake, Commando Hall in Tokai, Cape Town.

Banda will be accompaned by Nepman of the Chilawe Changa and Nalero Fame, Wendy Harawa and Sam 'Smack' Simakweli.

Another supporting artist will be Lomwe King and the show has been organised under the banner Massive Entertainment.

"It's confirmed yes that I will be in South Africa Cape Town to be precise on 23rd December. I urge all Malawians in RSA to come in large numbers and enjoy maximum entertainment" said Banda.

Patrons will be asked to pay R150 only to enjoy and have access to all the entertainment and pleasure on the day.

Meanwhile, Banda has revealed that he will hold another massive show back home at M1 Centre Point in the Capital City of Malawi Lilongwe on 31st December 2017.

The show is dubbed 'Exit 2017, Enter 2018'.

Some of the artists to perform will include his Brother Sir Paul Banda, Paul Subili, Coss Chiwalo, Reggae Ambassador Charles Sinetre, Sam Simakweli, Nepman and man of the moment Atoti Manji the brain

behind the hit song 'Chepatuma' currently enjoying massive air play in various Radio Stations, drinking joints and weddings.

The M1 Centre Point show is being organised by his own Event Organizing Firm Impakt Events and patrons will be asked to pay K3,000.00 only.