12 December 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Lucius Banda in Two Major Festive Season Gigs, Storms SA With 'Crime' Album Launch Dec 23

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Elijah Phimbi

Malawi's celebrated music icon Lucious Banda Popularly known as 'Soldier' is expected to storm the Republic of South Africa on 23rd December where he is expected to also launch his latest album 'Crimes'.

The Balaka based musician-cum-politician and also Parliamenterian for Balaka North Constituency fonfirmed the show is scheduled for December 23rd 2017 at West Lake, Commando Hall in Tokai, Cape Town.

Banda will be accompaned by Nepman of the Chilawe Changa and Nalero Fame, Wendy Harawa and Sam 'Smack' Simakweli.

Another supporting artist will be Lomwe King and the show has been organised under the banner Massive Entertainment.

"It's confirmed yes that I will be in South Africa Cape Town to be precise on 23rd December. I urge all Malawians in RSA to come in large numbers and enjoy maximum entertainment" said Banda.

Patrons will be asked to pay R150 only to enjoy and have access to all the entertainment and pleasure on the day.

Meanwhile, Banda has revealed that he will hold another massive show back home at M1 Centre Point in the Capital City of Malawi Lilongwe on 31st December 2017.

The show is dubbed 'Exit 2017, Enter 2018'.

Some of the artists to perform will include his Brother Sir Paul Banda, Paul Subili, Coss Chiwalo, Reggae Ambassador Charles Sinetre, Sam Simakweli, Nepman and man of the moment Atoti Manji the brain

behind the hit song 'Chepatuma' currently enjoying massive air play in various Radio Stations, drinking joints and weddings.

The M1 Centre Point show is being organised by his own Event Organizing Firm Impakt Events and patrons will be asked to pay K3,000.00 only.

Malawi

I'm Tired of Corruption in This Country - President

President Peter Mutharika has warned that he will not tolerate anyone engaging in corruption whether in government or… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.