Nigeria: UN Earmarks U.S.$13.4 Million for North East

Maiduguri — The United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mr. Edward Kallon, has announced the allocation of $13.4 million for humanitarian assistance to one million people in the Northeast.

Kallon disclosed this yesterday in a statement in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

He explained that the about N4.1 billion emergency intervention funds, was to assist vulnerable children, women and men in need of urgent humanitarian assistance in the crisis-hit region.

According to him, the crisis in the region is one of the most severe in the world, with 8.5 million people in 'dire need of life-saving aid' this year.

He said: "The worst affected states in the northeast include Borno State, which is at the centre of the violence, as well as Adamawa and Yobe.

"We are targeting a total of 950,000 people with the life-saving aids, before they return to their respective communities."

The Nigeria Humanitarian Fund (NHF) allocation, he added, would address these devastating situations by financing 24 projects in the areas of protection, nutrition, water and sanitation.

Other sectors where intervention is needed are health, education, shelter and non-food items, as well as rapid response and early recovery in the liberated communities.