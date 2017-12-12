Photo: Sir Wicknell/Facebook

Outspoken businessman Wicknell Chivayo (file photo).

Harare — Wicknell Chivhayo, the flamboyant businessman known for touting his riches and close ties with former first lady Grace Mugabe, has reportedly been questioned by the authorities over his shady deals with power utility ZESA.

The controversial businessman was allegedly picked up by members of the security services in the early hours of Sunday.

Security service sources who spoke on condition they were not named confirmed that he was being held by ZRP Law and Order officers and due to appear in court Monday afternoon.

However, the businessman had shown up at Harare magistrate's court by end of business with his lawyer Thabani Mpofu only saying; "I have no news for you. What I know is that he is at home."

Chivayo was reportedly picked up in a predawn raid Sunday. Attorney Mpofu was quoted by a local daily confirming that his client had been arrested, adding he was however, not sure whether he had been picked up by the police or the military.

Chivayo was advanced $5 million in controversial circumstances by ZESA subsidiary Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) when his company, Intratek, won the tender for the Gwanda Solar Power Project.

Then energy minister Samuel Undenge allegedly directed ZPC to make the payment before any work had been commenced.

Again, despite receiving the money, critics say no progress was made on the project, resulting in the Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) taking over its management.

The ZPC has since announced that the project has been contracted to another entity.